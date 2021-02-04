Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.87% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.56 before closing at $15.76. Intraday shares traded counted 61624.0, which was -9.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 56.38K. PSTL’s previous close was $16.06 while the outstanding shares total 13.19M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.00, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 0.46. The PSTL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.84 and a $19.48 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Postal Realty Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $209.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PSTL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PSTL attractive?

In related news, Director, Donahoe Patrick R sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.69, for a total value of 43,386. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Donahoe Patrick R now sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,202. Also, CEO and Director, Spodek Andrew bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 16. The shares were price at an average price of 13.00 per share, with a total market value of 975,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO and Director, Spodek Andrew now holds 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 43,931. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

7 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Postal Realty Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PSTL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.61.