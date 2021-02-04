Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) previous close was $8.36 while the outstanding shares total 10.62M. The firm has a beta of 2.09. OMEX’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.11% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.00 before closing at $8.10. Intraday shares traded counted 60435.0, which was -20.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.35K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.13, with weekly volatility at 7.43% and ATR at 0.46. The OMEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.10 and a $8.58 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $94.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (OMEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OMEX, the company has in raw cash 9.11 million on their books with 32.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.38 million total, with 58.2 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of OMEX attractive?

In related news, Director, Justh Mark B bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 31. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.70, for a total value of 68,400. As the purchase deal closes, the President & COO, Longley John D Jr now bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 880. Also, President & COO, Longley John D Jr bought 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.00 per share, with a total market value of 8,202. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Justh Mark B now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.80%.