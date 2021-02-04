Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Mexco Energy Corporation (AMEX:MXC) shares fell to a low of $8.45 before closing at $8.47. Intraday shares traded counted 57783.0, which was 51.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 119.76K. MXC’s previous close was $8.54 while the outstanding shares total 2.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.37, with weekly volatility at 29.30% and ATR at 1.36. The MXC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.53 and a $14.63 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.82% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Mexco Energy Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.41 million total, with 0.17 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of MXC attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT, MCCOMIC TAMMY sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.50, for a total value of 156,805. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Banschbach Michael J now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 31,000. Also, Director, Banschbach Michael J sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 30. The shares were price at an average price of 6.35 per share, with a total market value of 5,080. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Banschbach Michael J now holds 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,270. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.