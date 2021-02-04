Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is trading at $6.16 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.41, with weekly volatility at 5.76% and ATR at 0.36. The MNTX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.76 and a $6.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 62713.0, which was -85.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 33.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.30% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.82 before closing at $6.16. MNTX’s previous close was $5.85 while the outstanding shares total 19.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.13.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Manitex International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $121.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 117.69 million total, with 78.64 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MNTX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MNTX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, FILIPOV STEVE bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.53, for a total value of 22,650. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ROSENBERG MARVIN B now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,230. Also, Director, ROSENBERG MARVIN B bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.66 per share, with a total market value of 7,310. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Yu Laura Ruoru now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Manitex International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MNTX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.00.