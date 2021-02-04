Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Limbach Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) previous close was $14.75 while the outstanding shares total 7.89M. The firm has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.08, and a growth ratio of 0.90. LMB’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.6312 before closing at $14.75. Intraday shares traded counted 51724.0, which was 68.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 163.66K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.94, with weekly volatility at 4.96% and ATR at 0.73. The LMB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.37 and a $16.09 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Limbach Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $117.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Limbach Holdings Inc. (LMB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LMB, the company has in raw cash 39.71 million on their books with 6.61 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 237.72 million total, with 187.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LMB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LMB attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Bacon Charles A. III bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.40, for a total value of 49,447. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Horowitz Joshua now bought 28,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 235,431. Also, Director, 1347 Investors LLC sold 54,655 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 25. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.87 per share, with a total market value of 429,993. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Horowitz Joshua now holds 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,359. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.30%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Limbach Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LMB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.