Is Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Worth A Bite? WABC 200 SMA stands at 0.38%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has a beta of 0.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.29, and a growth ratio of 6.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.52, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 1.81. The WABC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $46.94 and a $67.10 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.72% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.70 before closing at $57.53. Intraday shares traded counted 63357.0, which was 44.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 114.34K. WABC’s previous close was $57.95 while the outstanding shares total 26.93M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Westamerica Bancorporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WABC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WABC attractive?

In related news, Director, Hassid Michele R. bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 52.75, for a total value of 9,758. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.99%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Westamerica Bancorporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WABC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.33.