Is Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Still Worth A Bite?

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has a beta of 0.98. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.95, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 0.70. The LMNR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.60 and a $21.85 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.64% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.48 before closing at $15.60. Intraday shares traded counted 59707.0, which was 7.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 64.34K. LMNR’s previous close was $15.70 while the outstanding shares total 17.84M.

Investors have identified the Farm Products company Limoneira Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $279.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Limoneira Company (LMNR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LMNR, the company has in raw cash 0.5 million on their books with 3.28 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 42.52 million total, with 31.46 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LMNR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LMNR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Edwards Harold S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.01, for a total value of 17,014. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Treasurer & Secretary, PALAMOUNTAIN MARK now sold 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,058. Also, Director, Sawyer Robert M sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 15.31 per share, with a total market value of 24,882. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Treasurer & Secretary, PALAMOUNTAIN MARK now holds 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Limoneira Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LMNR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.60.