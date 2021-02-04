Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) has a beta of 0.74. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.83, with weekly volatility at 11.18% and ATR at 0.29. The IMH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $7.85 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.45% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.52 before closing at $3.59. Intraday shares traded counted 53183.0, which was 67.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 164.11K. IMH’s previous close was $3.68 while the outstanding shares total 21.26M.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $77.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of IMH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AKIN THOMAS B sold 253,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.52, for a total value of 384,888. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, AKIN THOMAS B now sold 18,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,315. Also, 10% Owner, AKIN THOMAS B sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 16. The shares were price at an average price of 1.40 per share, with a total market value of 700. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, AKIN THOMAS B now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,140. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.10%.