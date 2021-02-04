Here’s Why Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) Rallying -5.56% to $51.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has a beta of 0.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.58, and a growth ratio of 1.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.57, with weekly volatility at 3.64% and ATR at 1.49. The SYBT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.98 and a $47.98 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.15% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.955 before closing at $45.44. Intraday shares traded counted 57980.0, which was -12.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 51.47K. SYBT’s previous close was $45.51 while the outstanding shares total 22.58M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYBT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYBT attractive?

In related news, Director, HEINTZMAN DAVID P sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.90, for a total value of 224,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, TASMAN NORMAN now bought 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 788. Also, Director, Priebe Stephen M bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were price at an average price of 40.38 per share, with a total market value of 788. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, LECHLEITER RICHARD A now holds 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 788. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYBT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.33.