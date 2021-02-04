GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) has a beta of 0.10. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.13, with weekly volatility at 4.70% and ATR at 0.19. The GIGM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.91 and a $4.29 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.30% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.33 before closing at $3.36. Intraday shares traded counted 55490.0, which was 55.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 123.54K. GIGM’s previous close was $3.35 while the outstanding shares total 11.05M.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company GigaMedia Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 47.55 million total, with 3.46 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GIGM attractive?

In related news, CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming bought 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.91, for a total value of 16,842. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming now bought 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,451. Also, CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total market value of 21,765. Following this completion of disposal, the CEO, Huang Cheng-Ming now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 39.40%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GigaMedia Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GIGM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.