Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares fell to a low of $10.60 before closing at $11.16. Intraday shares traded counted 59312.0, which was -386.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.20K. FEIM’s previous close was $10.80 while the outstanding shares total 9.17M. The firm has a beta of 0.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.49, with weekly volatility at 4.96% and ATR at 0.43. The FEIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.95 and a $12.19 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.33% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Frequency Electronics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $101.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 50.92 million total, with 11.24 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of FEIM attractive?

In related news, President FEI-Zyfer, STRANG STEVEN E sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.77, for a total value of 70,910. As the sale deal closes, the SR Vice Pres & Chief Scientist, MCCLELLAND THOMAS now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000. Also, SR Vice Pres & Chief Scientist, MCCLELLAND THOMAS sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 20. The shares were price at an average price of 10.00 per share, with a total market value of 10,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the SR Vice Pres & Chief Scientist, MCCLELLAND THOMAS now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.