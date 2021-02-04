FNWB Stock: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Is Still Worth a Bite

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.06, with weekly volatility at 6.01% and ATR at 0.75. The FNWB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.77 and a $17.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 55989.0, which was -162.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 21.33K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.10 before closing at $15.25. FNWB’s previous close was $15.24 while the outstanding shares total 9.26M. The firm has a beta of 0.97, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.78.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Northwest Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $163.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FNWB attractive?

In related news, EVP/CFO/Principal Acc’t Off., Bullard Geraldine L. bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.62, for a total value of 4,920. As the purchase deal closes, the President & CEO, DEINES MATTHEW now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,600. Also, Director, Flodstrom David T. sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.14 per share, with a total market value of 3,245. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Curtis Craig Alan now holds 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,922. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.