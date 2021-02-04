Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) jump over 5.22% in a week: Is FPH Giving A Buy Signal?

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has a beta of 1.46, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 201.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.79, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 0.22. The FPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.62 and a $9.31 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.94% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.42 before closing at $6.65. Intraday shares traded counted 62957.0, which was 63.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 172.78K. FPH’s previous close was $6.46 while the outstanding shares total 145.98M.

Investors have identified the Real Estate – Development company Five Point Holdings LLC as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $453.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FPH attractive?

In related news, Director, FOSTER JONATHAN F sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.23, for a total value of 106. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP now bought 968,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,164,920. Also, 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP bought 492,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were price at an average price of 4.55 per share, with a total market value of 2,241,330. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Luxor Capital Group, LP now holds 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 343,791. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Five Point Holdings LLC. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.00.