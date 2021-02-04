FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) weekly volatility stands at 1.35%: What It Means

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.24, with weekly volatility at 1.35% and ATR at 1.12. The FFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.01 and a $58.37 high. Intraday shares traded counted 53822.0, which was 22.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 69.38K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.30% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.00 before closing at $56.18. FFG’s previous close was $56.01 while the outstanding shares total 24.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.50, and a growth ratio of 1.23.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Life company FBL Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.38 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.60 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFG attractive?

In related news, VP – Marketing and Agency Svcs, Koster Daniel M sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.46, for a total value of 22,949. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Aldridge Anthony James now sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,908. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Aldridge Anthony James sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 36.04 per share, with a total market value of 25,051. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 60.69%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on FBL Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.50.