Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) is trading at $37.02 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.49, with weekly volatility at 5.40% and ATR at 1.79. The DKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.51 and a $40.58 high. Intraday shares traded counted 59288.0, which was 11.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 66.72K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.35% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.178 before closing at $37.02. DKL’s previous close was $36.17 while the outstanding shares total 36.89M. The firm has a beta of 2.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.94.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Delek Logistics Partners LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.59 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 35.6 million total, with 23.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DKL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DKL attractive?

In related news, Director, D’Andrea Francis C. sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.90, for a total value of 28,243. As the sale deal closes, the EVP/CFO, Spiegel Reuven now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 168,000. Also, Director, D’Andrea Francis C. sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 11. The shares were price at an average price of 25.19 per share, with a total market value of 20,404. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Sakazi Odely now holds 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,019. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

0 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Delek Logistics Partners LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.00.