CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) is down -9.46% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) previous close was $21.78 while the outstanding shares total 16.57M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.16. CCNE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.27% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.40 before closing at $22.71. Intraday shares traded counted 62609.0, which was -24.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 50.16K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.70, with weekly volatility at 4.33% and ATR at 0.97. The CCNE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.25 and a $30.15 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company CNB Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $386.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCNE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCNE attractive?

In related news, Director, Scott Nicholas N. Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 29.54, for a total value of 14,770. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP/CFO, LIMA TITO L now bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,713. Also, Director, Young Julie M. bought 63 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.30 per share, with a total market value of 1,344. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Scott Nicholas N. Jr. now holds 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,344. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CNB Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCNE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.67.