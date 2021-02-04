Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) price slipped close to $17.63 early on Wednesday: What’s Next?

Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.65% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $17.44 before closing at $17.63. Intraday shares traded counted 62871.0, which was -73.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 36.18K. CIVB’s previous close was $18.11 while the outstanding shares total 16.05M. The firm has a beta of 0.94, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.65, and a growth ratio of 1.21. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.64, with weekly volatility at 5.53% and ATR at 0.79. The CIVB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.25 and a $22.69 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Civista Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $280.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CIVB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CIVB attractive?

In related news, Subsidiary Director, Boerger Barry W bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.50, for a total value of 59,400. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Murray Dennis E Jr now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,427. Also, Director, Singer Harry bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 29. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.33 per share, with a total market value of 9,998. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Singer Harry now holds 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,332. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Civista Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIVB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.75.