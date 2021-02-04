Can Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Offer Investors Safety?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.18% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $75.71 before closing at $76.86. Intraday shares traded counted 51357.0, which was 1.24% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 52.00K. AGM’s previous close was $77.78 while the outstanding shares total 10.73M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.33, and a growth ratio of 0.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.42, with weekly volatility at 1.92% and ATR at 2.24. The AGM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.05 and a $83.06 high.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $813.95 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of AGM attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.40, for a total value of 763,992. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 777,100. Also, 10% Owner, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 20. The shares were price at an average price of 78.43 per share, with a total market value of 784,336. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 801,284. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 11.10%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AGM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $96.00.