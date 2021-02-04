Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Gain 11.37% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) shares fell to a low of $13.545 before closing at $13.91. Intraday shares traded counted 53286.0, which was 16.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 63.77K. BWB’s previous close was $13.89 while the outstanding shares total 28.68M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.94, and a growth ratio of 1.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.66, with weekly volatility at 4.20% and ATR at 0.42. The BWB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.99 and a $14.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.14% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $405.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BWB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BWB attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Chybowski Joseph M. bought 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.61, for a total value of 4,981. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Deposit Officer, Salazar Lisa M now bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,695. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Chybowski Joseph M. bought 423 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.75 per share, with a total market value of 4,970. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Juran David B. now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 96,741. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.00%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BWB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.