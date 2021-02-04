Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has a beta of 0.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.42, and a growth ratio of 1.22. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.84, with weekly volatility at 4.13% and ATR at 0.77. The ACBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.89 and a $21.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.80% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.09 before closing at $18.50. Intraday shares traded counted 52004.0, which was 40.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 87.31K. ACBI’s previous close was $18.65 while the outstanding shares total 21.50M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $390.54 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.74 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACBI attractive?

In related news, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, Bugbee Robert R II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.85, for a total value of 16,855. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, Bugbee Robert R II now sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,739. Also, CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, Bugbee Robert R II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 28. The shares were price at an average price of 16.00 per share, with a total market value of 15,999. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER, Bugbee Robert R II now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,469. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.88.