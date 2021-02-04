At Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares fell to a low of $43.66 before closing at $44.70. Intraday shares traded counted 63704.0, which was -32.94% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 47.92K. SRDX’s previous close was $44.67 while the outstanding shares total 13.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.01, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 580.52, and a growth ratio of 58.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.93, with weekly volatility at 3.65% and ATR at 1.87. The SRDX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.06 and a $49.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.07% on 02/03/21.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Surmodics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $610.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 86.61 million total, with 18.89 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SRDX attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Maharaj Gary R sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.81, for a total value of 134,423. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, HR and GM, IVD, Stich Joseph J. now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 112,500. Also, President & CEO, Maharaj Gary R sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 43.96 per share, with a total market value of 87,926. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Maharaj Gary R now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 135,206. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Surmodics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SRDX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.25.