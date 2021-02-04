At Intelligent Systems Corporation (AMEX:INS), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Intelligent Systems Corporation (AMEX:INS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.45, with weekly volatility at 2.85% and ATR at 1.40. The INS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.26 and a $45.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 50779.0, which was -9.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 46.17K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.14% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.57 before closing at $42.59. INS’s previous close was $42.11 while the outstanding shares total 8.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.33.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Intelligent Systems Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $376.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of INS attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, STRANGE J LELAND sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 4,000,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Intelligent Systems Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the INS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.50.