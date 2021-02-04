At BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

BBQ Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) previous close was $5.75 while the outstanding shares total 9.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.89, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.02, and a growth ratio of 0.90. BBQ’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.61% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.61 before closing at $5.90. Intraday shares traded counted 59738.0, which was -267.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 16.25K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.62, with weekly volatility at 11.84% and ATR at 0.45. The BBQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.51 and a $6.67 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company BBQ Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $55.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BBQ, the company has in raw cash 20.51 million on their books with 2.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.72 million total, with 24.85 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BBQ attractive?

In related news, Director, Kanen David bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.24, for a total value of 38,156. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Kanen David now bought 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,070. Also, Director, Kanen David bought 36,986 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.45 per share, with a total market value of 127,720. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Kanen David now holds 249,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 787,402. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BBQ Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BBQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.