Are OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.23, with weekly volatility at 6.63% and ATR at 2.01. The ONEW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.41 and a $36.15 high. Intraday shares traded counted 60510.0, which was 45.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 110.82K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.93% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $32.01 before closing at $34.40. ONEW’s previous close was $33.42 while the outstanding shares total 10.87M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.19.

Investors have identified the Recreational Vehicles company OneWater Marine Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $514.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ONEW, the company has in raw cash 68.15 million on their books with 7.42 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 252.06 million total, with 185.74 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ONEW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ONEW attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Singleton Philip Austin Jr. sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.84, for a total value of 4,584,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LEGLER MITCHELL W now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 760,000. Also, Director, Troiano John sold 383,727 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were price at an average price of 19.00 per share, with a total market value of 7,290,813. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Singleton Philip Austin Jr. now holds 69,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,316,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OneWater Marine Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ONEW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.33.