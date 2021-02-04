Are Investors Unfairly Punishing L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)?

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) previous close was $15.29 while the outstanding shares total 10.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.17, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.41, and a growth ratio of 0.34. FSTR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.32% on 02/03/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.149 before closing at $15.95. Intraday shares traded counted 61887.0, which was -42.3% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 43.49K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.64, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 0.54. The FSTR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.96 and a $19.01 high.

Investors have identified the Railroads company L.B. Foster Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $171.14 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FSTR, the company has in raw cash 9.31 million on their books with 0.12 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 203.15 million total, with 99.24 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FSTR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FSTR attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Bauer Robert P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.80, for a total value of 19,600. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, Bauer Robert P now bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,836. Also, President and CEO, Bauer Robert P bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.28 per share, with a total market value of 7,196. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on L.B. Foster Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FSTR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.13.