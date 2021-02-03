Why To Keep Buying Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) while S&P500 gain 1.41%

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.43, with weekly volatility at 4.32% and ATR at 12.21. The TDY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $195.34 and a $398.68 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was -10.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 269.45K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.76% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $374.28 before closing at $383.77. TDY’s previous close was $373.46 while the outstanding shares total 36.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 36.16, and a growth ratio of 1.24.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Teledyne Technologies Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.62 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TDY, the company has in raw cash 454.5 million on their books with 25.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.54 billion total, with 671.2 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDY attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, MEHRABIAN ROBERT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 366.05, for a total value of 3,660,462. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, DAHLBERG KENNETH C now sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,019,340. Also, Director, AUSTIN ROXANNE S sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 383.47 per share, with a total market value of 485,473. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Vice President, VanWees Jason now holds 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 811,580. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $429.20.