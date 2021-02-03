Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) slip over -5.44% in a week: Is WNC Giving A Buy Signal?

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.61, with weekly volatility at 4.92% and ATR at 0.62. The WNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.26 and a $19.17 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 34.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 423.28K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.815 before closing at $16.17. WNC’s previous close was $16.11 while the outstanding shares total 52.91M. The firm has a beta of 1.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A.

Investors have identified the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery company Wabash National Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $888.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WNC, the company has in raw cash 215.82 million on their books with 1.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 566.51 million total, with 279.79 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WNC attractive?

In related news, Director, Kunz John E sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.16, for a total value of 87,294. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Boss John G. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,800. Also, Director, Boss John G. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 9.40 per share, with a total market value of 47,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Boss John G. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Wabash National Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.50.