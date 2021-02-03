The Futility of China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Fundamentals

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.31% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.0316 before closing at $7.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 55.83% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 609.04K. CREG’s previous close was $7.35 while the outstanding shares total 2.69M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 4.77, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.68, with weekly volatility at 16.66% and ATR at 1.07. The CREG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.84 and a $10.08 high.

Investors have identified the Waste Management company China Recycling Energy Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CREG, the company has in raw cash 73.79 million on their books with 20.98 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 98.73 million total, with 36.94 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CREG attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.65%.