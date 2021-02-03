Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) previous close was $2.22 while the outstanding shares total 12.43M. The firm has a beta of 2.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. TENX’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.90% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.21 before closing at $2.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 94.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.27M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.47, with weekly volatility at 19.67% and ATR at 0.34. The TENX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.25 and a $3.68 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Tenax Therapeutics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $32.52 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.9 million total, with 1.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TENX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TENX attractive?

In related news, Director, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 8,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.46, for a total value of 12,473. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now bought 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,074. Also, Director, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.39 per share, with a total market value of 50,040. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.33%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tenax Therapeutics Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TENX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.67.