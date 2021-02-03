ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.15% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $119.57 before closing at $120.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 35.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 455.91K. SWAV’s previous close was $118.39 while the outstanding shares total 34.08M. The firm has a beta of N/A, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.73, with weekly volatility at 4.55% and ATR at 6.15. The SWAV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.01 and a $143.79 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company ShockWave Medical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.29 billion.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 257.87 million total, with 21.13 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record -1.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, PUCKETT DAN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 117.68, for a total value of 235,362. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WATKINS FRANK T now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 270,146. Also, Director, WATKINS FRANK T sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 19. The shares were price at an average price of 141.24 per share, with a total market value of 282,475. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Commercial Officer, Zacharias Isaac now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 544,630. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ShockWave Medical Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SWAV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $118.00.