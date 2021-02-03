Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.28, with weekly volatility at 18.76% and ATR at 0.17. The SALM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $2.62 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 41.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 465.57K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.98% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.58 before closing at $1.63. SALM’s previous close was $1.68 while the outstanding shares total 26.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Salem Media Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $51.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SALM, the company has in raw cash 19.3 million on their books with 16.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 58.71 million total, with 67.82 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SALM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SALM attractive?

In related news, President – New Media, EVANS DAVID sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.65, for a total value of 8,434. As the sale deal closes, the President – New Media, EVANS DAVID now sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,968. Also, President – New Media, EVANS DAVID sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were price at an average price of 1.65 per share, with a total market value of 9,406. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, General Counsel & Secy, Henderson Christopher J now holds 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,194. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 47.39%.