Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.09, and a growth ratio of 4.61. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.43, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 11.08. The ZBRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $150.06 and a $419.21 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.98% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $396.38 before closing at $405.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 27.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 361.22K. ZBRA’s previous close was $397.33 while the outstanding shares total 53.30M.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Zebra Technologies Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZBRA, the company has in raw cash 39.0 million on their books with 481.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.19 billion total, with 1.76 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZBRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZBRA attractive?

In related news, Director, ROBERTS JANICE M sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 373.09, for a total value of 996,150. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Corporate Development, Cho Michael now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 191,610. Also, SVP, Global Supply Chain, Williams Stephen Edgar sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 379.58 per share, with a total market value of 399,318. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, SMITH MICHAEL A now holds 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,305,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

5 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Zebra Technologies Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZBRA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $402.20.