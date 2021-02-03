Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares fell to a low of $10.73 before closing at $11.26. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 59.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 696.00K. AXTI’s previous close was $10.93 while the outstanding shares total 40.15M. The firm has a beta of 2.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.69, with weekly volatility at 6.79% and ATR at 0.73. The AXTI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.85 and a $12.65 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.02% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company AXT Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $489.36 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AXT Inc. (AXTI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXTI, the company has in raw cash 22.38 million on their books with 3.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 108.55 million total, with 26.49 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXTI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXTI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.01, for a total value of 370,370. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S now sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 361,120. Also, Chief Executive Officer, YOUNG MORRIS S sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 8.25 per share, with a total market value of 99,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, CFO & Corporate Secretary, FISCHER GARY L now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AXT Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.40.