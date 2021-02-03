RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) is down -2.06% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 15.79% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.70 before closing at $3.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was -22.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 220.94K. RCMT’s previous close was $2.66 while the outstanding shares total 11.45M. The firm has a beta of 1.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.13, with weekly volatility at 9.68% and ATR at 0.23. The RCMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.02 and a $2.87 high.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company RCM Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.48 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 36.12 million total, with 19.93 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RCMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RCMT attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman & President, Vizi Bradley bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.20, for a total value of 1,020,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BALLOU ROGER H now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,000. Also, CFO, MILLER KEVIN D bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.20 per share, with a total market value of 180,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman & President, Vizi Bradley now holds 2,958,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,549,767. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.30%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RCM Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RCMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $2.75.