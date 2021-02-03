Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) slip over -6.45% in a week: Is RTLR Giving A Buy Signal?

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) shares fell to a low of $9.29 before closing at $9.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 47.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 511.85K. RTLR’s previous close was $9.43 while the outstanding shares total 44.00M. The firm has a beta of N/A, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.98, and a growth ratio of 0.30. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.14, with weekly volatility at 5.25% and ATR at 0.54. The RTLR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.90 and a $16.21 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.48% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Rattler Midstream LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.51 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 74.12 million total, with 38.61 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RTLR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RTLR attractive?

In related news, President, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.21, for a total value of 25,282. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.41%.

5 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Rattler Midstream LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RTLR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.35.