Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.21, with weekly volatility at 4.96% and ATR at 0.58. The MRTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.38 and a $19.57 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 28.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 365.48K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.29% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.16 before closing at $16.66. MRTN’s previous close was $16.13 while the outstanding shares total 82.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.93, and a growth ratio of 1.99.

Investors have identified the Trucking company Marten Transport Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Marten Transport Ltd. (MRTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 192.55 million total, with 87.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MRTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MRTN attractive?

In related news, Exec. VP of Sales & Marketing, TURNER JOHN H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.75, for a total value of 187,504. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BAUER JERRY M now bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,818. Also, President, KOHL TIMOTHY M sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 17. The shares were price at an average price of 18.55 per share, with a total market value of 463,840. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, KOHL TIMOTHY M now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 279,297. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 22.30%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Marten Transport Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MRTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.50.