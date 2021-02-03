J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has a beta of 1.54, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.32, with weekly volatility at 42.21% and ATR at 0.75. The JILL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.55 and a $8.67 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.87% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.71 before closing at $4.15. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 10.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.21K. JILL’s previous close was $3.92 while the outstanding shares total 9.18M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company J.Jill Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.41 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JILL, the company has in raw cash 9.2 million on their books with 2.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 122.08 million total, with 159.6 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of JILL attractive?

In related news, Director, Rahamim Michael bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.74, for a total value of 111,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J.Jill Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JILL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.20.