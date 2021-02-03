Is Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Worth A Bite? WTFC 200 SMA stands at 31.08%

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.42% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $61.89 before closing at $63.03. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 30.86% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 431.58K. WTFC’s previous close was $61.54 while the outstanding shares total 57.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.47, and a growth ratio of 1.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.33, with weekly volatility at 3.75% and ATR at 2.51. The WTFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.02 and a $69.88 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Wintrust Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.76 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.12 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTFC attractive?

In related news, PRESIDENT, CRANE TIMOTHY sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 59.32, for a total value of 413,342. As the sale deal closes, the FOUNDER AND CEO, WEHMER EDWARD J now sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 840,601. Also, FOUNDER AND CEO, WEHMER EDWARD J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 10. The shares were price at an average price of 53.14 per share, with a total market value of 797,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the PRESIDENT, CRANE TIMOTHY now holds 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 294,686. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

8 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Wintrust Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $72.00.