Is Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Worth A Bite? WHD 200 SMA stands at 23.40%

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) shares fell to a low of $26.39 before closing at $26.81. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 21.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 343.02K. WHD’s previous close was $26.60 while the outstanding shares total 47.51M. The firm has a beta of N/A, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.89, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.05, with weekly volatility at 5.44% and ATR at 1.42. The WHD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.16 and a $31.30 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.79% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Cactus Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 411.89 million total, with 48.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WHD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WHD attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, Bender Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.87, for a total value of 1,343,400. As the sale deal closes, the VP, CFO and Treasurer, Tadlock Stephen now sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 285,215. Also, GC and VP of Administration, Isaac David John sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were price at an average price of 27.25 per share, with a total market value of 62,648. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Rosenthal Gary L now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 245,020. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cactus Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WHD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.57.