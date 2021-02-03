Is Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Still Worth A Bite?

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.95% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.90 before closing at $4.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.27 million, which was 59.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 671.51K. ANIX’s previous close was $4.11 while the outstanding shares total 23.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.26, with weekly volatility at 10.35% and ATR at 0.36. The ANIX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.33 and a $5.40 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Anixa Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $107.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.37 million total, with 1.19 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANIX sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, KUMAR AMIT bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.73, for a total value of 37,300. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Titterton Lewis H jr now bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 83,200. Also, Chief Executive Officer, KUMAR AMIT bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.11 per share, with a total market value of 59,080. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Titterton Lewis H jr now holds 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,615. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.