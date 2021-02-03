Here’s Why Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Rallying 79.37% to $12.27 Is Just a Matter of Time

Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 88.62, with weekly volatility at 0.58% and ATR at 1.11. The CLCT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.26 and a $92.23 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -3.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 273.25K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.09% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $91.47 before closing at $91.64. CLCT’s previous close was $91.55 while the outstanding shares total 9.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.68, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 63.42, and a growth ratio of 3.17.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Collectors Universe Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $828.38 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLCT, the company has in raw cash 36.73 million on their books with 0.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 43.79 million total, with 24.22 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of CLCT attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Orlando Joseph J sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 159,585. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MOYER ALBERT J now sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 84,865. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.