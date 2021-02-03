Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) moved down -7.22% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has a beta of 1.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.31, and a growth ratio of 1.79. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.81, with weekly volatility at 6.17% and ATR at 0.56. The HAFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.15 and a $18.11 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.20% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.97 before closing at $14.37. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -36.14% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 211.04K. HAFC’s previous close was $14.20 while the outstanding shares total 30.46M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Hanmi Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $449.78 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAFC attractive?

In related news, Director, Ahn John J bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 36,570. As the purchase deal closes, the SEVP, Chief Financial Officer, SANTAROSA ROMOLO now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,610. Also, Director, Rosenblum David L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.92 per share, with a total market value of 7,920. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Chung Harry now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,738. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hanmi Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HAFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.50.