Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares fell to a low of $211.67 before closing at $214.11. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -14.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 257.03K. RE’s previous close was $211.50 while the outstanding shares total 39.48M. The firm has a beta of 0.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.58, and a growth ratio of 2.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.15, with weekly volatility at 2.38% and ATR at 5.51. The RE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $157.32 and a $294.31 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.23% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Everest Re Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.80 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 24.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RE attractive?

In related news, Director, WEBER JOHN A sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 215.35, for a total value of 107,677. As the sale deal closes, the President/CEO Reinsurance Div, Doucette John P now sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 217,048. Also, President/CEO Reinsurance Div, Doucette John P sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 17. The shares were price at an average price of 223.05 per share, with a total market value of 221,707. Following this completion of acquisition, the President/CEO Reinsurance Div, Doucette John P now holds 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 293,005. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Everest Re Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $264.22.