Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has a beta of 2.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.67, with weekly volatility at 6.80% and ATR at 0.43. The ESTE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.44 and a $6.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.68% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.45 before closing at $5.63. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -7.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 262.58K. ESTE’s previous close was $5.43 while the outstanding shares total 30.07M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Earthstone Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $390.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 55.61 million total, with 50.12 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ESTE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ESTE attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, Lumpkin Mark Jr sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.25, for a total value of 187,350. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Warburg Pincus Private Equity now bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,548,589. Also, 10% Owner, Warburg Pincus Energy (E&P) Pa bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were price at an average price of 3.99 per share, with a total market value of 2,548,589. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Independence Resources Holding now holds 638,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,548,589. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

8 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Earthstone Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ESTE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.81.