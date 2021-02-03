Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) shares fell to a low of $37.07 before closing at $38.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was 28.42% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 386.21K. CTB’s previous close was $37.45 while the outstanding shares total 50.32M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.27, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.67, with weekly volatility at 3.48% and ATR at 1.43. The CTB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.82 and a $42.87 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.50% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CTB, the company has in raw cash 495.6 million on their books with 22.92 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.54 billion total, with 640.26 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTB attractive?

In related news, Director, Dickson Kathryn P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.89, for a total value of 47,775. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Dickson Kathryn P now bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,422. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.50.