Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has a beta of 2.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.39, with weekly volatility at 3.94% and ATR at 1.56. The BECN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.66 and a $44.33 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.10% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.265 before closing at $40.71. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 39.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 489.58K. BECN’s previous close was $40.67 while the outstanding shares total 68.87M.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BECN, the company has in raw cash 624.6 million on their books with 12.3 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.98 billion total, with 1.63 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.38 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BECN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BECN attractive?

In related news, Interim Chief Acct. Officer, Schmitz Thomas David sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.16, for a total value of 88,328. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Young Douglas L now bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,138. Also, EVP & Chief HR Officer, Harrison Christopher Anthony bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were price at an average price of 17.79 per share, with a total market value of 24,899. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FROST RICHARD W now holds 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,634. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BECN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.54.