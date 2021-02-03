Are SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Prospects Worsening?

SharpSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.11% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.41 before closing at $20.97. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was -85.38% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 156.72K. SHSP’s previous close was $20.74 while the outstanding shares total 11.57M. The firm has a beta of 1.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of N/A, and a growth ratio of N/A. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.07, with weekly volatility at 7.19% and ATR at 1.47. The SHSP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $25.00 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company SharpSpring Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $279.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SharpSpring Inc. (SHSP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SHSP, the company has in raw cash 15.02 million on their books with 1.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17.91 million total, with 8.55 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SHSP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SHSP attractive?

In related news, CEO and President, Carlson Richard Alan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.00, for a total value of 2,250,000. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer, Whitton Travis now sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 235,102. Also, Chief Technology Officer, Whitton Travis sold 75,895 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were price at an average price of 16.31 per share, with a total market value of 1,238,152. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Technology Officer, Whitton Travis now holds 10,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 179,682. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SharpSpring Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SHSP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.20.