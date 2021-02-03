Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)?

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.41% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.00 before closing at $41.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 39.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 487.38K. UCTT’s previous close was $40.15 while the outstanding shares total 40.40M. The firm has a beta of 2.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.16, and a growth ratio of 1.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.93, with weekly volatility at 5.50% and ATR at 2.09. The UCTT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.79 and a $44.39 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UCTT, the company has in raw cash 176.1 million on their books with 7.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 514.1 million total, with 195.3 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UCTT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UCTT attractive?

In related news, Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 40.00, for a total value of 400,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L now sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 226,064. Also, Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were price at an average price of 38.00 per share, with a total market value of 62,168. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, GRANGER CLARENCE L now holds 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 92,302. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UCTT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.50.