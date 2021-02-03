Are Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Prospects Worsening?

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.97% on 02/02/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.425 before closing at $22.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -66.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 169.83K. CUBI’s previous close was $22.68 while the outstanding shares total 31.52M. The firm has a beta of 1.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.03, and a growth ratio of 0.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.70, with weekly volatility at 3.70% and ATR at 0.77. The CUBI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $23.19 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Customers Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $714.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUBI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUBI attractive?

In related news, Executive VP and CLO, Issa Steven sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.45, for a total value of 42,228. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Administrative Officer, Collins James T. now sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,403. Also, Director, Burkey Rick sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were price at an average price of 18.28 per share, with a total market value of 17,860. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Mortgage Warehouse Lending, Hedde Glenn now holds 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.30%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Customers Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUBI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.50.