Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares fell to a low of $339.66 before closing at $347.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 2.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 304.65K. ABMD’s previous close was $341.86 while the outstanding shares total 45.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 79.14, and a growth ratio of 4.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.76, with weekly volatility at 6.48% and ATR at 13.86. The ABMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $119.01 and a $387.40 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.75% on 02/02/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Abiomed Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.03 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 716.62 million total, with 105.21 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABMD sounds very interesting.

In related news, VP, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenfield Andrew J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 366.00, for a total value of 1,830,000. As the sale deal closes, the VP, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenfield Andrew J now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,605,000. Also, VP, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenfield Andrew J sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 22. The shares were price at an average price of 296.67 per share, with a total market value of 498,997. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Chief Commercial Officer, Greenfield Andrew J now holds 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,618,279. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Abiomed Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $343.00.